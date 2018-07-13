City prepares fee schedule for rental scooter providers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – City leaders have released details of a proposal to be discussed next week to deal with all of those rentable electric scooters.

The proposal includes a $15,000 permit fee that the scooter companies must pay to operate in the city. They will also have to pay $1 per day per scooter.

A $25 ticket would be issued if the scooters are found parked illegally.

There would be a separate fee if the city has to impound a scooter.

The city recently asked both Bird and Lime-S to halt operations while it works out regulations.

Both companies say they intend to bring the scooters back to the city.

City leaders will discuss the proposal Monday night.