Civilians serve alongside Avon PD officers

AVON, Ind. (WISH) — The Avon Police Department is employing civilians in a program called Community Support Officers, dedicated to helping police officers manage less-critical calls.

Community Support Officers (CSOs) wear a casual uniform and drive a patrol car, but can’t pull citizens over and don’t carry a firearm.

Avon Police Chief Sean Stoops says they’re an extra pair of eyes and ears in addition to being a great help to law enforcement in the field.

“They may help with traffic situations with car accidents and things of that nature,” Chief Stoops said.

CSO’s also help stranded motorists, secure the perimeter in a crime scene, and help with car lockouts. The CSO program in Avon is 10 years old. Chief Stoops says they’ve had men and women on the community force, often young adults who are interested in an intern-like position, but also retired officers and firefighters.

Avon PD’s current CSO is Tanner Brennan, a 19-year-old college student interested in a career in law enforcement.

Chief Stoops says recently Brennan responded to a scene where a child accidentally locked a sibling inside a hot car. Their mother called police, and Support Officer Brennan was able to assist.

Brennan has served with Avon PD for about three years, according to Chief Stoops, and was originally interested in a career in firefighting.

“As he’s been involved with the CSO program, it sounds like he’s starting to lean more to a career in law enforcement now instead of the fire services, so we’re kind of proud we’ve won over a good guy to our side for once,” Chief Stoops said.

While CSOs do drive patrol cars, they are marked differently from other Avon PD cruisers. They read “Community Support Officer” on three sides, and their flashing lights blink amber and white as opposed to blue and red.

Chief Stoops says it’s important for Avon residents to know a Community Support Officer’s role.

“If there’s a law enforcement emergency or a criminal act that’s taking place, he’s not a licensed law enforcement officer, he’s not going to be able to take that kind of action. You can report anything to him and he’ll be happy to get that to a law enforcement officer,” Chief Stoops said.

Avon PD is not actively hiring Community Support Officers, however they are taking applications. You can apply or get more information by contacting the Avon Police Department.