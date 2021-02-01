Cold start to the week

A few light snow showers will be around through the morning drive with temperatures in the mid 20s through the morning. Snow showers should exit mid to late morning with clouds stil hanging on through the rest of the day. Highs today will top out in the lower 30s. Tonight there could be some clear with a partly cloudy sky and lows in the upper teens to lower 20s.

Tuesday will be a quiet and seasonal day with highs in the lower 30s with a partly cloudy sky. Wednesday will be slightly warmer with highs in the upper 30s with increasing clouds during the afternoon.

Thursday our next weather maker arrives as rain! Most of the morning will be dry with showers arrive during the afternoon hours. Highs will also warm to the mid 40s. Right behind the cold front come colder temperatures Friday with highs in the lower 30s with a few light showers around.

This weekend could be the coldest we’ve seen this season! Highs will plummet late Saturday with highs by Sunday in the single digits for some while other could be in the teens with overnight lows in the single digits to sub-zero with a few snow showers.