A warm and windy final weekend of April expected

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We got ourselves back into the 60s on this Friday after struggling a bit the past couple of days. There was also a bit of sun in spots too before we saw some showers move in during the afternoon hours.

Expect near record warmth this weekend with more chances for rain and storms going into next week.

Friday night: Isolated to scattered showers and storms are expected for tonight.

It will be a mild and breezy night with lows in the low to mid 60s. Winds will also gust up to 20-30 MPH.

Saturday: Scattered showers and storms will persist into Saturday morning and may continue into part of the afternoon hours.

There is a low possibility of strong to severe storms in northern Indiana Saturday afternoon/night.

Highs will soar into the upper 70s to low 80s due to a strong southerly breeze. Wind gusts are set to be up to 25-35 MPH at times. We’ll also keep an eye on the potential for a record high here in Indy with it being 84 from 1990.

Sunday: Another near record high and windy day is expected Sunday. There will also be some sunshine in the mix as well. Highs look to get into the low to mid 80s with winds gusting to 25-35 MPH. The record high in Indy on Sunday is 86 from 1894.

Rain chances will increase again late Sunday night into Monday.

8-Day Forecast: Rain and storms will remain possible Monday and for much of next week. Now, no day next week is a complete washout, but daily rain chances will be in place nonetheless. Despite the rain chances, highs are going to stay in the 70s for much of next week.