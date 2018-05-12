Colts sign top draft pick, 8 others before rookie mini-camp

ARLINGTON, TX – APRIL 26: A video board displays an image of Quenton Nelson of Notre Dame after he was picked #6 overall by the Indianapolis Colts during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — First-round choice Quenton Nelson is one of nine draft picks who have signed with the Indianapolis Colts.

The announcement came Friday, the same day Indy opened its rookie mini-camp.

Nelson was selected No. 6 overall and is expected to start immediately at left guard.

The Colts also signed two of their four second-round picks — defensive ends Kemoko Turay and Tyquan Lewis.

Running backs Nyheim Hines and Jordan Wilkins, receivers Daurice Fountain and Deon Cain and linebackers Matthew Adams and linebacker Zaire Franklin also agreed to deals.

Terms were not immediately available.

Indy still has two unsigned draft picks, linebacker Darius Leonard and guard Braden Smith.

The Colts also signed free agent receiver Kasen Williams, claimed defensive end Rakeem Nunez-Roches off waivers from Kansas City and waived outside linebacker Josh Perry and receiver DeAndre Smelter.

Williams played in 10 games and made two starts over the past two seasons with Cleveland and Seattle. He has 10 receptions fo4 92 yards and one carry for five yards in his career.

The 6-foot-3, 307-pound Nunez-Roches played in 34 career games and started 16 in three seasons with the Chiefs. Last year, he started 11 times and finished with a career-high 24 tackles. He had 23 tackles, five tackles for loss and one sack in 2016.

Those moves follow signings earlier this week of free agent offensive linemen Austin Howard, a 6-7, 300-pound tackle who started 88 career games with four different teams, and 6-5, 236-pound defensive end Chris McCain, who has 34 tackles and seven sacks in his four-year career.