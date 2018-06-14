Columbus adds cameras at train crossings to fight traffic delays

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — Columbus Mayor Jim Lienhoop says trains are causing delays for first responders and citizens, so he’s turning to technology for solutions.

The city is working with Comcast to install three motion-sensor cameras at three railroad crossings. The cameras will feed video back to the 911 center with information about how fast trains are moving so first responders can plan their routes.

The three cameras will be at the following three crossings: County Road 950 South near Rogers Street, County 450 South near State Road 11, and State Road 46 near State Road 11.

Columbus police say trains have delayed officers on at least seven calls so far this year at the State Road 36 crossing.

“It’s one of the busiest roadways in Columbus,” Lt. Matt Harris said.

Lienhoop says the city will pay $15,000 to $17,000 to install the cameras and about $100 every month for data and maintenance.

“That’s going to be for a 3-year period, and then we’ll evaluate and see whether we want to expand the program or what we would like to do,” Lienhoop said.

Purdue-Polytechnic students are also working with the city to develop an app to tell citizens where trains are and where they’re headed. Lienhoop plans to have more information on the app this fall.

“The whole idea is to be able to get people and goods where they need to be on time,” Lienhoop said.

Lienhoop expects CSX to increase the number of trains through Columbus later this year.

The mayor said he hopes to have the camera system up and running around Labor Day.

According to Harris, the delays can add minutes to police response time.

“We’ve had a number of crashes over the years out on the interstates where seconds are a matter of life and death,” Harris said.