Columbus traffic stop leads to arrest, discovery of stolen gun

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) – A Tuesday morning traffic stop in Columbus lead to an arrest and the discovery of a stolen firearm.

According to the Columbus Police Department, around 1 a.m., a vehicle driven by 31-year-old Barrett Finke, was stopped near 17th Street and Central Avenue for a traffic violation, an expired license plate.

While talking to Finke, officers discovered that there was a firearm in the vehicle. After securing the firearm, officers found that the gun had actually been reported stolen in October 2014.

Offices say Finke told them that he was unaware the gun was stolen and that he had purchased it online.

Finke was taken into custody and transported to the Bartholomew County Jail.

He face preliminary charges for possession of a handgun without a license and receiving stolen property.