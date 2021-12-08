Coronavirus

Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School to resume mask mandate

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School is bringing back a mask mandate starting Wednesday.

The nonpublic, choice school says masks are required for everyone regardless of vaccination status. Brebeuf is a Catholic Jesuit school.

The school said on its website, “As we have established previously, our decision on masking and other Covid precautions is based on conditions within the school, as well as in the broader community. We have seen an uptick in the number of Brebeuf Jesuit community Covid cases and close contacts over the past week, which will be reflected in the weekly Covid data chart once it is updated this Thursday. In addition, the Covid case rates in our surrounding area have been on an increasing trend, as well as hospitalization rates.”

The mandate will last until Dec. 17 when the school lets out for winter break.

School administrators have not determined whether they will require masks when classes resume on Jan. 4.

The school for grades 9-12 has 816 students, according to Indiana Department of Education online information.

In Marion County’s largest school district with 22,928 students, Indianapolis Public Schools, masks are required for all students and staff — regardless of vaccination status — in all buildings, according to the IPS website.