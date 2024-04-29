The Original Farmers’ Market returns for the season Wednesday at a new location

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Downtown workers will once again have an array of food vendors to choose from when The Original Farmers’ Market returns for the season this week at a new location.

The market opens for the year on Wednesday and is relocating to Monument Circle while renovations at the City Market continue.

Max Wing, public relations and communication manager for Downtown Indy Inc., says the move to the circle makes sense.

“It’s a prime place to have it,” Wing said. “There’s so many unique programming opportunities happening here during the summer already. So it just kind of adds to that vibrancy.”

Dozens of stands featuring fresh produce, meats, cheese, and baked goods will line the street alongside food trucks.

Various vendors inside the City Market will also have the chance to sell to regulars during the hiatus.

“We just want to offer a variety of opportunities to get out of the office and really just take in an iconic monument,” Wing said. “We really want to engage that downtown workforce during those peak lunch hours. It’s a great opportunity for them to come out, as well as, friends and family and take in that vibe.”

It will be a busy summer on the Circle, as Spark returns allowing for seating and other activities during the market on Wednesdays.

“They’re really going to operate in tandem,” Wing said. “You have all the familiar favorites of Spark from last year. …. that turf, public seating, free programming. So they work perfectly together.”

The Original Farmers’ Market runs from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. every Wednesday through Oct. 2.