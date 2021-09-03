Coronavirus

CDC: All Indiana counties now labeled ‘red’ for COVID-19 transmission

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now lists all 92 Indiana counties as “red,” meaning they have all risen to the level of “high transmission” of COVID-19.

The final county to switch from orange to red was LaGrange County, which made the move on Tuesday.

To be placed in the “high transmission” category, counties must have 100 or more new cases per 100,000 residents in the past seven days, as well as have a percentage of positive NAATs tests during the past 7 days that equals or surpasses 10%.

Currently, there are 868,451 positive COVID-19 cases in the state. The positivity rate for unique individuals being tested for the virus stands at 18.8%.

According to the Indiana State Department of Health, 3,113,100 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.