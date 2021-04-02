Coronavirus

Colts partner with Meijer to bring vaccination clinic to Lucas Oil Stadium

A general view of the exterior of Lucas Oil Stadium before a preseason game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Buffalo Bills on August 24, 2008. (Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts are partnering with Meijer to bring a vaccination clinic to Lucas Oil Stadium on April 23 and 24, the team announced Friday.

Hoosiers 18 years and older will be able to register for the free clinic. Registrations are due by Monday, April 19 at 4:00 p.m.

The first dose of the Moderna vaccine will be administered at the site and the supply is limited to 4,000 doses over the two-day clinic. Appointments will be first come, first served.

Hoosiers need to pre-register in order to secure their appointment. To register, text “COLTS” to 75049 or click here and follow the prompts. Registering allows eligible individuals to receive an invitation to reserve an appointment.

Once registration closes, eligible Hoosiers will receive a phone call or text message allowing them to schedule their appointment.

Appointments will not be available for scheduling until April 20.

Second doses of the Moderna vaccine will be scheduled at the stadium on May 21 and 22.