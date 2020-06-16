FDA cautions pet owners about infecting their pets in new video

(CNN) — Pets might not infect people with coronavirus, but pet owners need to protect cats, dogs and other companion animals, the US Food and Drug Administration cautioned in a new YouTube video.

The video pushes the “aww” button with images of adorable furry kittens, ferrets, puppies and loving owners.

“Though it doesn’t seem like animals can give you the virus, it appears you can give it to them. So if you’re sick, avoid direct contact with your pets. If possible, have someone else care for them until you’re well again,” the FDA says in the video.

“Consider avoiding dog parks and other crowded public places,” it advises. And the six-foot rule applies to leashed pets, as well as to other people.

House cats, as well as big cats in zoos, have been found to be infected with coronavirus, as well as farmed minks in the Netherlands.

“A small number of pet cats and dogs have been reported to be infected with the virus in several countries, including the United States. Most of these pets became sick after contact with people with COVID-19,” the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says on its website.

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, dogs and other animals can be infected with coronaviruses, including the one that causes Covid-19. Most are related to the coronaviruses that cause the common cold in people.

“Based on the limited information available to date, the risk of animals spreading COVID-19 to people is considered to be low,” the AVMA says on its website.

“Accordingly, there is no reason to remove pets from homes where COVID-19 has been identified in members of the household, unless there is risk that the pet itself is not able to be cared for appropriately. In this pandemic emergency, pets and people each need the support of the other and veterinarians are there to support the good health of both.”