Coronavirus

Health experts warn of indoor gatherings, fear rapid spread of respiratory illnesses

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Temperatures may be dropping, but RSV, COVID-19 and flu cases are rising.

As the seasons change from fall to winter Hoosiers will likely be spending more time inside to escape the cold. The problem is respiratory viruses thrive when large groups are together indoors.

“We know part of the reason why we see viral illnesses increase in the fall is because people begin to congregate indoors,” Dr. Shaun Grannis, vice president of data and analytics at the Regenstrief Institute, told News 8. “So, it’s a common phenomenon each year that we see an increase in viral spread rates during cold weather. When large numbers of people congregate, viruses can spread much more easily.”

For this reason, Grannis recommends people get the flu vaccine if they haven’t already, wear a mask indoors and stay vigilant about hand hygiene.