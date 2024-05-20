Eiteljorg Museum: ‘Why We Serve’ exhibit

The Eiteljorg Museum of American Indians and Western Art is a special place that shows off Native American and American West history.

Jamie Simek, Vice President for Advancement at the Eiteljorg Museum, joined us Monday morning to talk about the partnership between the Native American Women Warriors group and the Eiteljorg Museum, and how the museum is honoring Memorial Day weekend 2024.

Right now, they have cool exhibits like “Why We Serve,” “Developing Stories,” and “Acts of Faith.”

This year, they’re celebrating their 35th birthday, making them one of Indiana’s top places to visit for culture.

Veterans, people on active duty in the military, and museum members can get into the Eiteljorg Museum for free.

For everyone else, there’s a regular admission fee to see all the exhibits. If you’re in town for Memorial Day or the race, it’s a great time to check out the museum.

They have Native American art from all over North America, with a special focus on art from the Great Lakes region.

The Eiteljorg Museum will be open on Memorial Day, Monday, May 27th, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You can find more details about their exhibits and special events on their website: https://eiteljorg.org/news-release-eiteljorg-to-host-why-we-serve-and-developing-stories-exhibitions-opening-march-23/