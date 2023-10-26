Indiana dashboard adds 35 COVID deaths, 5,017 more cases of coronavirus in 2 weeks

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Department of Health has released new COVID-19 data on the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

The data was collected through Tuesday, Oct. 24. The state’s dashboard is updated weekly on Wednesdays.

Indiana’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 25,559 on Tuesday from 25,524 on Oct. 10. That’s an increase of 35.

The amount of probable deaths increased to 1,288 on Tuesday from 1,284 on Oct. 10. That’s an increase of four.

The total of COVID-19 positive cases in Indiana rose to 2,120,331 on Tuesday from 2,115,314 on Oct. 10. That’s an increase of 5,017.

The state recorded a seven-day average of 48 hospital admissions and 310 emergency room visits on Tuesday. That’s up from the Oct. 10 figures of 31 hospital admissions and 274 emergency room visits.

IDOH says 3,866,254 Hoosiers had completed the primary vaccination series through Tuesday. That’s about 55.4% of the total population.

A total of 989,548 Hoosiers were up to date on vaccinations through Tuesday.

More Indiana information, including interactive graphs, can be found online.