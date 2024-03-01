Indiana dashboard adds 50 COVID deaths, 6,260 more cases of coronavirus in 2 weeks

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Department of Health has released new COVID-19 data on the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

The data was collected through Tuesday, Feb. 27. The state’s dashboard is updated weekly on Wednesdays.

Indiana’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 26,335 on Tuesday from 26,285 on Feb. 13. That’s an increase of 50.

Since Jan. 2, when the state reported 25,978 deaths, Indiana has recorded 357 deaths.

In comparison, Indiana on Feb. 23 had reported 111 flu deaths in the 2023-2024 season so far.

The amount of probable COVID-19 deaths increased to 1,522 on Tuesday from 1,502 on Feb. 13. That’s an increase of 20.

The total of COVID-19 positive cases in Indiana rose to 2,200,358 Tuesday from 2,194,098 on Feb. 13. That’s an increase of 6,260.

The state recorded a seven-day average of 50 hospital admissions and 307 emergency room visits on Tuesday. The Feb. 13 figures were 60 hospital admissions and 317 emergency room visits.

IDOH says 3,866,813 Hoosiers had completed the primary vaccination series through Tuesday. That’s about 54.8% of the total population.

A total of 993,870 Hoosiers were up to date on vaccinations through Tuesday, the state’s website says.

More Indiana data on the coronavirus can be found online.