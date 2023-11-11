Indiana dashboard adds 53 COVID deaths, 6,099 more cases of coronavirus in 2 weeks

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Department of Health has released new COVID-19 data on the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

The data was collected through Tuesday, Nov. 7. The state’s dashboard is updated weekly on Wednesdays.

Indiana’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 25,612 on Tuesday from 25,559 on Oct. 24. That’s an increase of 53.

The amount of probable deaths increased to 1,297 on Tuesday from 1,288 on Oct. 24. That’s an increase of nine.

The total of COVID-19 positive cases in Indiana rose to 2,126,430 on Tuesday from 2,120,331 on Oct. 24. That’s an increase of 6,099.

The state recorded a seven-day average of 47 hospital admissions and 293 emergency room visits on Tuesday. That’s down from the Oct. 24 figures of 48 hospital admissions and 310 emergency room visits.

IDOH says 3,866,156 Hoosiers had completed the primary vaccination series through Tuesday. That’s about 55.9% of the total population.

A total of 989,553 Hoosiers were up to date on vaccinations through Tuesday.

More Indiana information, including interactive graphs, can be found online.