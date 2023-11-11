Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Indiana dashboard adds 53 COVID deaths, 6,099 more cases of coronavirus in 2 weeks

(WISH Image)
by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Department of Health has released new COVID-19 data on the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

The data was collected through Tuesday, Nov. 7. The state’s dashboard is updated weekly on Wednesdays.

Indiana’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 25,612 on Tuesday from 25,559 on Oct. 24. That’s an increase of 53.

The amount of probable deaths increased to 1,297 on Tuesday from 1,288 on Oct. 24. That’s an increase of nine.

The total of COVID-19 positive cases in Indiana rose to 2,126,430 on Tuesday from 2,120,331 on Oct. 24. That’s an increase of 6,099.

The state recorded a seven-day average of 47 hospital admissions and 293 emergency room visits on Tuesday. That’s down from the Oct. 24 figures of 48 hospital admissions and 310 emergency room visits.

IDOH says 3,866,156 Hoosiers had completed the primary vaccination series through Tuesday. That’s about 55.9% of the total population.

A total of 989,553 Hoosiers were up to date on vaccinations through Tuesday.

More Indiana information, including interactive graphs, can be found online.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Construction worker hurt when trench...
Local News /
Zach Edey dominates inside as...
College Basketball /
Anchoring the news with keratoconus
Community /
Police: 14-year-old boy used woman’s...
Crime Watch 8 /
Home of Indiana pork festival...
Local News /
Newfields’ president and CEO resigns...
Entertainment /
4 hurt in shooting at...
National News /
Students attempting to put an...
I-Team 8 /