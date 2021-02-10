Indiana ranks among top 20 in US for vaccine administration, CDC data shows

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As of Tuesday, more than 718,000 people in Indiana have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose.

More than 240,000 Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated.

National data shows Indiana ranks well among other states when it comes to the number of vaccines administered.

Terry Lingner, 66, got his COVID vaccine shot on Tuesday.

“Awesome! Couldn’t wait. So glad. It was very organized,” Lingner said.

He’s not alone. More and more Hoosiers are getting vaccinated every day. In fact, CDC data updated Tuesday shows Indiana ranks in the top 20 in the nation, for total administered COVID-19 vaccination doses.

“Thank goodness to all these great people that are taking care of us,” Lingner said.

When you look at vaccine distribution as a percentage of population, Indiana stands at 16.6%, according to USAfacts.org. That ranks Indiana second among neighboring states.

“It starts with the health department. They’ve done a great job with looking at the science and our data, and determined what is our highest risk,” Mary Kay Foster, the Special Pathogens Program Manager with IU Health, said Tuesday.

Indiana’s Health Department told News 8 they have worked to expand vaccine sites, establish a centralized scheduling hub and ensure accessible vaccine scheduling:

When vaccine first became available, Indiana began working with 55 hospitals that were willing to serve as vaccination sites for health care workers. We then expanded to include local health departments, federally qualified health clinics and now some retail pharmacies as more vaccine became available. We established a centralized scheduling hub, which allows us to identify open appointments and more quickly move vaccine from an underutilized site to one with high demand. We also have worked to ensure that vaccine scheduling is accessible by partnering with our 211 system, Area Agencies on Aging, AARP and libraries to train individuals to help Hoosiers who need assistance as they schedule appointments. To date, Indiana has administered nearly 719,000 first doses of vaccine, and more than 240,000 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated. Indiana State Department of Health

Foster is one of the lead coordinators for IU Health’s COVID-19 vaccine program. They vaccinate more than 1,000 people a day. Foster says Indiana’s health department set forth a good plan.

“And they’ve stuck with the plan, even with the pressures of needing more vaccine and spreading things out quicker, they have a plan and they’re sticking with it. That’s first-and-foremost I think the most important thing. The didn’t let panic rule,” Foster said.

Meanwhile more Hoosiers are getting vaccinated against the coronavirus.

“I’m just really pleased that Indiana is taking care of itself,” Lingner explained.

If you’re 65 or over, you qualify to register for a COVID vaccine.

The vaccine is free of cost. You can sign up online here, by calling 211 or contacting Indiana’s Area Agencies on Aging. A second appointment for the second vaccine dosage will be set up at the time you receive the first dosage.

Indiana State Department of Health on Tuesday reported 67 more Hoosier deaths, for a total of 11,526. A total of 641,874 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

