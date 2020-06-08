Mayor to discuss appropriation request of CARES Act funds to be presented to City-County Council

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Cities and states around the country are still dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

Some are lifting restrictions faster than others but regardless of the pace at which restrictions are being removed, the pandemic has wreaked havoc on the economy and hurt small businesses.

As a way to help alleviate that pain, Congress passed the CARES Act.

On Monday morning, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett will discuss an appropriation request of funds from the CARES Act fund that will go before City-County Council Monday evening.