Indiana’s official virus death toll tops 5,000

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — More than 5,000 Hoosiers have died from coronavirus, according to newly released COVID-19 numbers Sunday from the Indiana State Department of Health.

On Sunday morning, ISDH said 6,255 more Hoosiers have tested positive. Those positive tests were recorded between Oct. 30 and Nov. 21.

ISDH said 48 more Hoosiers have died as a result of the virus, bringing the state’s total to 5,040. The 48 new recorded deaths occurred between Oct. 29 and Nov 21.

An additional 265 probable deaths have occurred, but no positive test is on record.

A total of 3,144 Hoosiers are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.

A total of 295,357 Hoosiers have tested positive.

The state’s seven-day positivity rate of unique individuals stands at 22.9%. The state’s seven-day positivity rate for all tests recorded is 11.8%.

A total of 3,897,545 tests have been administered to 2,072,690 unique individuals.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 58,295,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 37,337,000 recoveries and more than 1,382,000 deaths.

