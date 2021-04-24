Coronavirus

ISDH: 1,127 new COVID-19 cases; 13 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 1,127 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded on April 23.

A total of 713,959 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says 13 more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. The deaths occurred between Jan. 11 and April 21.

A total of 12,861 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 410 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 13.1%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 4.9%.

There are currently 853 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 9,623,269 tests have been administered to 3,357,565 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 3,981,230 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 1,710,782 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 676,191 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 145,794,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 83,944,000 recoveries and more than 3,089,000 deaths.

