Coronavirus

ISDH: 1,233 new COVID-19 cases; 20 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 1,233 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded between Oct. 26 and April 13.

A total of 701,971 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says 20 more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. The deaths occurred between Sept. 8, 2020 and April 13.

A total of 12,782 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 405 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 13.2%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 4.9%.

There are currently 881 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 9,293,614 tests have been administered to 3,311,123 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 3,519,666 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 1,465,361 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

To register for a vaccine appointment, click here.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 665,729 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 137,592,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 78,420,000 recoveries and more than 2,962,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.