ISDH: 1,261 new COVID-19 cases; 6 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 1,261 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded on May 5.

A total of 726,600 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says six more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. The deaths occurred between May 4 and May 5.

A total of 12,966 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 413 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 13.3%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 5%.

There are currently 991 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 9,939,840 tests have been administered to 3,407,170 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 4,453,018 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 2,046,082 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

To register for a vaccine appointment, click here.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 689,642 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 155,338,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 91,761,000 recoveries and more than 3,245,000 deaths.

