Coronavirus

ISDH: 150 new COVID-19 cases; 4 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 150 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded on June 20.

A total of 751,526 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says four additional Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Those deaths occurred between June 18 and June 20.

A total of 13,379 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 420 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 5.8%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 2.4%.

There are currently 445 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 10,749,488 tests have been administered to 3,561,837 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 5,506,004 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 2,745,079 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 726,911 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 178,554,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 3,867,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.