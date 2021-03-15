ISDH: 421 new COVID-19 cases; 8 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 421 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded on March 14.

A total of 672,967 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says eight more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. The deaths occurred between Dec. 29 and March 8.

A total of 12,454 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 410 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 8.7%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 3%.

There are currently 610 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 8,466,256 tests have been administered to 3,185,150 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 2,114,010 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 837,233 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

To register for a vaccine appointment, click here.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 516,175 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 119,964,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 68,004,000 recoveries and more than 2,655,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.