ISDH: More than 450 new COVID-19 cases, 16 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On Friday, the Indiana State Department of Health announced 452 new COVID-19 cases and 16 additional deaths.

In total, there are 39,146 cases of COVID-19 and 2,214 deaths related to the virus in Indiana.

According to the department, 335,180 tests have been administered in the state.

Officials in Indiana are not yet providing information on recoveries. Dr. Box has said that information will be available as soon as medical codes are created that will offer COVID-19 recovery information, which the state does not currently have.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 7,550,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 3,563,000 recoveries and more than 422,000 deaths.

With updated information from the Indiana Department of Health on June 12, this timeline reflects updated tallies of deaths and positive tests prior to that date.