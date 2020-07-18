Noblesville Schools release return plan details

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) – Noblesville Schools will begin instruction as planned on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020.

The school system says they will offer in-classroom instruction for those students who are able to return to school.

However, for those who have risk-factor health issues or those who have members of their household with health issues, online-learning will be available.

The school says elementary students who choose in-person instruction will attend every day. However, high school and middle students who return to in-person will do so on a 50% schedule and will alternate days between attending in the school building and learning online at home.

