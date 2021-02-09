Some Walmart, Sam’s Club locations in Indiana to give vaccine starting Friday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Starting Friday, 50 locations of Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies around Indiana will be administering COVID-19 vaccines.

The company had previously said it would be part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Partner Program and on Tuesday announced 41 Walmart locations and nine Sam’s Club locations in Indiana where the vaccine will be available.

Eligibility will still be dependent on state health guidelines for who can get the vaccine. On Tuesday, Indiana residents 65 and older were eligible, along with some other health care and first responder groups.

Appointments will be scheduled through the Walmart and Sam’s Club websites, and you don’t need to be a Sam’s Club member to get vaccinated at one of those locations. On Tuesday, appointments were not yet available on those websites.

After making an initial appointment, a customer will get a digital reminder to come back for the second vaccine dose, Walmart said.

Walmart said it chose many locations based on population density, customer demographics, infection rates and availability of local healthcare resources. It also looked at pharmacies in “Medically Underserved Areas” as identified by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Kroger stores in every Indiana county were expected to begin receiving vaccine doses, approximately 100 per site per week, starting this week. Kroger is part of the federal partnership, while Meijer, CVS and Walgreens are state partners.

Here’s the list of pharmacies that will administer the vaccine and a map of the locations.