Some Walmart, Sam’s Club locations in Indiana to give vaccine starting Friday

by: Julie Dow
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Starting Friday, 50 locations of Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies around Indiana will be administering COVID-19 vaccines.

The company had previously said it would be part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Partner Program and on Tuesday announced 41 Walmart locations and nine Sam’s Club locations in Indiana where the vaccine will be available.

Eligibility will still be dependent on state health guidelines for who can get the vaccine. On Tuesday, Indiana residents 65 and older were eligible, along with some other health care and first responder groups.

Appointments will be scheduled through the Walmart and Sam’s Club websites, and you don’t need to be a Sam’s Club member to get vaccinated at one of those locations. On Tuesday, appointments were not yet available on those websites.

After making an initial appointment, a customer will get a digital reminder to come back for the second vaccine dose, Walmart said.

Walmart said it chose many locations based on population density, customer demographics, infection rates and availability of local healthcare resources. It also looked at pharmacies in “Medically Underserved Areas” as identified by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Kroger stores in every Indiana county were expected to begin receiving vaccine doses, approximately 100 per site per week, starting this week. Kroger is part of the federal partnership, while Meijer, CVS and Walgreens are state partners.

Here’s the list of pharmacies that will administer the vaccine and a map of the locations.

Store Address Zip Code City 
Walmart #17282321 CHARLES ST46013ANDERSON 
Sam’s Club #64373205 W STATE ROAD 4547403BLOOMINGTON 
Walmart #19913313 W STATE RD 4547403BLOOMINGTON 
Walmart #44178191 UPLAND BND46113CAMBY 
Walmart #16012001 E 151ST ST46033CARMEL 
Walmart #42162025 MERCHANT MILE47201COLUMBUS 
Sam’s Club #49262715 MERCHANT MILE47201COLUMBUS 
Walmart #17294200 WESTERN AVE47331CONNERSVILLE 
Walmart #16551835 S US HIGHWAY 23147933CRAWFORDSVILLE 
Walmart #1263401 N BURKHARDT RD47715EVANSVILLE 
Walmart #15578300 E 96TH ST46037FISHERS 
Walmart #9952125 N MORTON ST46131FRANKLIN 
Walmart #11411965 N STATE ST46140GREENFIELD 
Sam’s Club #63251101 WINDHORST WAY46143GREENWOOD 
Walmart #5483882 S. STATE ROAD 13546143GREENWOOD 
Walmart #46311100 5TH AVE46320HAMMOND 
Walmart #28187850 CABELA DR46324HAMMOND 
Walmart #54434650 S EMERSON AVE46203INDIANAPOLIS 
Walmart #40544837 KENTUCKY AVE46221INDIANAPOLIS 
Sam’s Club #63045805 ROCKVILLE RD46224INDIANAPOLIS 
Walmart #58045835 W. 10TH ST46224INDIANAPOLIS 
Walmart #54083805 S KEYSTONE AVE46227INDIANAPOLIS 
Walmart #14597245 US 31 S46227INDIANAPOLIS 
Walmart #40535555 MICHIGAN ROAD46228INDIANAPOLIS 
Walmart #158010617 E WASHINGTON ST46229INDIANAPOLIS 
Walmart #352910735 PENDLETON PIKE46236INDIANAPOLIS 
Walmart #27877325 N KEYSTONE AVE46240INDIANAPOLIS 
Sam’s Club #81687235 E 96TH ST46250INDIANAPOLIS 
Walmart #37814545 LAFAYETTE RD46254INDIANAPOLIS 
Walmart #15183221 W 86TH ST46268INDIANAPOLIS 
Walmart #19621920 E MARKLAND AVE46901KOKOMO 
Walmart #2276333 BOYD BLVD46350LA PORTE 
Sam’s Club #81693819 SOUTH STREET47905LAFAYETTE 
Walmart #15474205 COMMERCE DR47905LAFAYETTE 
Walmart #12752440 N LEBANON ST46052LEBANON 
Walmart #1327567 IVY TECH DR47250MADISON 
Walmart #12943240 SOUTHWESTERN46953MARION 
Walmart #16182936 E 79TH AVE46410MERRILLVILLE 
Sam’s Club #81743134 E 79TH AVE46410MERRILLVILLE 
Sam’s Club #6315120 INDIAN RIDGE BLVD46545MISHAWAKA 
Walmart #16654801 W CLARA LN47304MUNCIE 
Walmart #26912910 GRANT LINE RD47150NEW ALBANY 
Walmart #2388950 W VOTAW ST47371PORTLAND 
Walmart #15761555 US HIGHWAY 4146375SCHERERVILLE 
Walmart #8842500 PROGRESS PKWY46176SHELBYVILLE 
Walmart #3436700 W IRELAND RD46614SOUTH BEND 
Sam’s Club #81354350 S US HIGHWAY 4147802TERRE HAUTE 
Walmart #492650 KIMMELL RD47591VINCENNES 
Walmart #23392801 NORTHWESTERN AVE47906WEST LAFAYETTE 
Walmart #1480950 E GREENVILLE PIKE47394WINCHESTER 

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

