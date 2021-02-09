Some Walmart, Sam’s Club locations in Indiana to give vaccine starting Friday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Starting Friday, 50 locations of Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies around Indiana will be administering COVID-19 vaccines.
The company had previously said it would be part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Partner Program and on Tuesday announced 41 Walmart locations and nine Sam’s Club locations in Indiana where the vaccine will be available.
Eligibility will still be dependent on state health guidelines for who can get the vaccine. On Tuesday, Indiana residents 65 and older were eligible, along with some other health care and first responder groups.
Appointments will be scheduled through the Walmart and Sam’s Club websites, and you don’t need to be a Sam’s Club member to get vaccinated at one of those locations. On Tuesday, appointments were not yet available on those websites.
After making an initial appointment, a customer will get a digital reminder to come back for the second vaccine dose, Walmart said.
Walmart said it chose many locations based on population density, customer demographics, infection rates and availability of local healthcare resources. It also looked at pharmacies in “Medically Underserved Areas” as identified by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Kroger stores in every Indiana county were expected to begin receiving vaccine doses, approximately 100 per site per week, starting this week. Kroger is part of the federal partnership, while Meijer, CVS and Walgreens are state partners.
Here’s the list of pharmacies that will administer the vaccine and a map of the locations.
|Store
|Address
|Zip Code
|City
|Walmart #1728
|2321 CHARLES ST
|46013
|ANDERSON
|Sam’s Club #6437
|3205 W STATE ROAD 45
|47403
|BLOOMINGTON
|Walmart #1991
|3313 W STATE RD 45
|47403
|BLOOMINGTON
|Walmart #4417
|8191 UPLAND BND
|46113
|CAMBY
|Walmart #1601
|2001 E 151ST ST
|46033
|CARMEL
|Walmart #4216
|2025 MERCHANT MILE
|47201
|COLUMBUS
|Sam’s Club #4926
|2715 MERCHANT MILE
|47201
|COLUMBUS
|Walmart #1729
|4200 WESTERN AVE
|47331
|CONNERSVILLE
|Walmart #1655
|1835 S US HIGHWAY 231
|47933
|CRAWFORDSVILLE
|Walmart #1263
|401 N BURKHARDT RD
|47715
|EVANSVILLE
|Walmart #1557
|8300 E 96TH ST
|46037
|FISHERS
|Walmart #995
|2125 N MORTON ST
|46131
|FRANKLIN
|Walmart #1141
|1965 N STATE ST
|46140
|GREENFIELD
|Sam’s Club #6325
|1101 WINDHORST WAY
|46143
|GREENWOOD
|Walmart #5483
|882 S. STATE ROAD 135
|46143
|GREENWOOD
|Walmart #4631
|1100 5TH AVE
|46320
|HAMMOND
|Walmart #2818
|7850 CABELA DR
|46324
|HAMMOND
|Walmart #5443
|4650 S EMERSON AVE
|46203
|INDIANAPOLIS
|Walmart #4054
|4837 KENTUCKY AVE
|46221
|INDIANAPOLIS
|Sam’s Club #6304
|5805 ROCKVILLE RD
|46224
|INDIANAPOLIS
|Walmart #5804
|5835 W. 10TH ST
|46224
|INDIANAPOLIS
|Walmart #5408
|3805 S KEYSTONE AVE
|46227
|INDIANAPOLIS
|Walmart #1459
|7245 US 31 S
|46227
|INDIANAPOLIS
|Walmart #4053
|5555 MICHIGAN ROAD
|46228
|INDIANAPOLIS
|Walmart #1580
|10617 E WASHINGTON ST
|46229
|INDIANAPOLIS
|Walmart #3529
|10735 PENDLETON PIKE
|46236
|INDIANAPOLIS
|Walmart #2787
|7325 N KEYSTONE AVE
|46240
|INDIANAPOLIS
|Sam’s Club #8168
|7235 E 96TH ST
|46250
|INDIANAPOLIS
|Walmart #3781
|4545 LAFAYETTE RD
|46254
|INDIANAPOLIS
|Walmart #1518
|3221 W 86TH ST
|46268
|INDIANAPOLIS
|Walmart #1962
|1920 E MARKLAND AVE
|46901
|KOKOMO
|Walmart #2276
|333 BOYD BLVD
|46350
|LA PORTE
|Sam’s Club #8169
|3819 SOUTH STREET
|47905
|LAFAYETTE
|Walmart #1547
|4205 COMMERCE DR
|47905
|LAFAYETTE
|Walmart #1275
|2440 N LEBANON ST
|46052
|LEBANON
|Walmart #1327
|567 IVY TECH DR
|47250
|MADISON
|Walmart #1294
|3240 SOUTHWESTERN
|46953
|MARION
|Walmart #1618
|2936 E 79TH AVE
|46410
|MERRILLVILLE
|Sam’s Club #8174
|3134 E 79TH AVE
|46410
|MERRILLVILLE
|Sam’s Club #6315
|120 INDIAN RIDGE BLVD
|46545
|MISHAWAKA
|Walmart #1665
|4801 W CLARA LN
|47304
|MUNCIE
|Walmart #2691
|2910 GRANT LINE RD
|47150
|NEW ALBANY
|Walmart #2388
|950 W VOTAW ST
|47371
|PORTLAND
|Walmart #1576
|1555 US HIGHWAY 41
|46375
|SCHERERVILLE
|Walmart #884
|2500 PROGRESS PKWY
|46176
|SHELBYVILLE
|Walmart #3436
|700 W IRELAND RD
|46614
|SOUTH BEND
|Sam’s Club #8135
|4350 S US HIGHWAY 41
|47802
|TERRE HAUTE
|Walmart #492
|650 KIMMELL RD
|47591
|VINCENNES
|Walmart #2339
|2801 NORTHWESTERN AVE
|47906
|WEST LAFAYETTE
|Walmart #1480
|950 E GREENVILLE PIKE
|47394
|WINCHESTER