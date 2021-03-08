Thousands receive COVID-19 vaccine at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Vaccination continues at Indianapolis Motor Speedway through Monday, the last day at vaccinations at the historic track.

It is expected that 17,000 people will have been vaccinated since the clinic opened on Friday.

President Doug Boles said it has been busy all weekend with 98% of people having shown up for their appointment and that it’s been an incredible sight to see at track.

“You start the green flag in the morning and the checkered doesn’t end until it’s dark. Our team has done an amazing job. The state health folks have done an amazing job and the National Guard has been a blast to work with. It’s just really been neat to see an entire community, not just the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, but an entire community of Hoosiers come together to help our fellow Hoosiers out,” said Boles.

The president said he is open to IMS hosting another mass vaccination clinic later on. Other mass vaccination sites will open in Sellersburg and the University of Notre Dame later in March.

The Indiana State Heath department said it’s working to add another clinic in Gary this month.

IMS will reopen from 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday.