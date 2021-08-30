Crime Watch 8

1 arrested after Boone County chase, crash

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – A Sunday evening chase and chase landed one person in jail, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

Just before 11:15 p.m., a deputy was headed north on I-65, near the 135-mile marker, when a gray Dodge Charger, traveling at a high rate of speed, passed the deputy in the right lane. The deputy attempted to pull the Charger over but the vehicle refused to comply with the deputy, continuing, instead, at a high rate of speed. A chase then began.

Deputies said stop sticks were deployed by a Thorntown police officer near the 146-mile marker. The fleeing vehicle hit the stop sticks, continuing to flee from law enforcement, even as sparks could be seen coming from one of the Charger’s wheels.

Around the 157-mile marker, in Clinton County, the Charger struck a white Toyota Scion. The Scion then rolled multiple times, sending its two occupants to the hospital with minor injuries.

The crash also sent the Charger rolling and then its two occupants ran from the vehicle, into a field. A search for the two suspects resulted, in the arrest of one of the two – 22-year-old Shannon Lawson, of Chicago, – in Frankfort.

Lawson was transported to the Boone County Jail.

Deputies learned that the gray Dodge Charger had been reported stolen out of Georgia. Two handguns were also recovered with one reported stolen out of Illinois.

The second suspect has not been apprehended.