1 critically injured in Lawrence shooting

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) – One person is in critical condition following an overnight shooting in Lawrence, according to the Lawrence Police Department.

Just after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, officers were called to a convenience store in the area of North Post Road and East 42nd Street for a report of a person shot.

After getting to the scene, officers located a man inside a vehicle. That victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Police have said the shooting may have been an attempted robbery.

No suspect or victim information has been released.

The shooting remains under investigation.