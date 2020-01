One person has died after a shooting on the city’s east side Jan. 4, 2020. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person is dead after a shooting on the city’s east side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened in the 3100 block of Priscilla Avenue around 12:15 p.m. Saturday.

When police arrived to the scene, one victim was located. That victim was pronounced dead.

It is unclear at this time what led up to the shooting.

No other details have been released.