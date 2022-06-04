Crime Watch 8

Man dies after shooting in residential area on Dearborn Street on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is dead after a shooting Friday night in a residential area on the east side, Indianapolis police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and medical crews were called to a report of a person shot just after 10:20 p.m. in the 600 block of North Dearborn Street. That’s northeast of the intersection of North Rural and East Michigan streets.

The man had multiple gunshot wounds, and died at the crime scene.

His son and the son’s girlfriend arrived home to find the man dead inside a house, said IMPD Capt. Don Weilhammer. The Marion County Coroner’s Office is expected to confirm and later release the man’s identity. Homicide detectives were awaiting a search warrant before entering the home.

No immediate word was available on whether the area was safe.

Police on Friday night did not have a suspect, and were hoping to receive information from people who may seen something in the hours before the man was found dead. Anyone with information can call Detective Steven Gray IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana.