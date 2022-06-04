Crime Watch 8

Man dies after shooting in residential area on Dearborn Street on east side

Red and blue illuminated police lights atop an IMPD squad car. (WISH Photo)
by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is dead after a shooting Friday night in a residential area on the east side, Indianapolis police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and medical crews were called to a report of a person shot just after 10:20 p.m. in the 600 block of North Dearborn Street. That’s northeast of the intersection of North Rural and East Michigan streets.

The man had multiple gunshot wounds, and died at the crime scene.

His son and the son’s girlfriend arrived home to find the man dead inside a house, said IMPD Capt. Don Weilhammer. The Marion County Coroner’s Office is expected to confirm and later release the man’s identity. Homicide detectives were awaiting a search warrant before entering the home.

No immediate word was available on whether the area was safe.

Police on Friday night did not have a suspect, and were hoping to receive information from people who may seen something in the hours before the man was found dead. Anyone with information can call Detective Steven Gray IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Bird flu found in 50 chickens, ducks in Allen County; state’s 13th infected flock of 2022

Indiana News /

‘UnPHILtered’: Conference discusses gun violence, making Indy a safer place

UnPhiltered /

Firm proposes Taser-armed drones to stop school shootings

National /

PopCon Indy 2022 celebrates opening day and first ‘Pride Night’

All Indiana /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.