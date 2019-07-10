1 injured, 1 arrested in Kokomo shooting

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — An investigation is underway after a male was shot in Kokomo Wednesday morning, the Howard County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies were called to the 2600 block of South 600 East just before 8 a.m. Wednesday on reports of a shooting.

Deputies arrived to the scene and learned two males were involved in an argument that led to one of the subjects being shot. The male who was shot reportedly walked away from the scene.

He was found unconscious nearby, suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm. He was transported to Community Howard Regional Hospital via ambulance before being flown to another trauma center. Additional details surrounding his condition have not been released.

The suspect in the shooting was taken into custody and transported to the Howard County Criminal Justice Center.

The identities of the people involved have not been released. If you have any information about the shooting you are urged to call Captain Greg Hargrove at 765-456-2031.