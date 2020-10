1 shot on northeast side, in serious condition

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person is in serious condition after being shot on the city’s northeast side Tuesday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers were called to the 6100 block of Bordeaux Court around 4:20 a.m. for a report of a person shot.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting or if there were any other injuries.

No victim or suspect information has been released.