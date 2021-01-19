Crime Watch 8

1 stabbed on east side, in critical condition

Photo of a stabbing scene on the east side on Jan. 19, 2021. (WISH Photo/Kevin Ratermann)
by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person is in critical condition following a Tuesday morning stabbing on the city’s east side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers were called to the 2400 block of East 10th Street just before 6 a.m. for a person stabbed report.

Police said a woman was stabbed in the neck in the Missionaries of Charity, Queen of Peace building.

The woman was transported to the hospital for treatment.

A suspect is in custody.

It’s unclear what led up to the stabbing.

