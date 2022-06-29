Crime Watch 8

11 people sentenced for drug trafficking in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WIBC) — Eleven people from Indianapolis have been sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to charges related to drug trafficking in Indianapolis.

In the fall of 2019, federal agents began investigating several people suspected of drug trafficking in the Indianapolis area. Investigators discovered that meth was being transported from Muncie to Vans Auto Repair in Indianapolis before it was sold across the city.

The investigation resulted in 11 people being charged in three different indictments for various drug trafficking charges.

On August 3, 2020, police executed 16 search and federal arrest warrants. They found 31 illegally possessed firearms, nearly five pounds of methamphetamine, a pound of cocaine, two pounds of fentanyl, and $272,000 in cash made from selling drugs.

The following individuals pleaded guilty and have been sentenced.

Travis Beechler, 27, Indianapolis

Antonio Turner, 34, Indianapolis

Stephen Cole, 45, Indianapolis

Christopher Shelton, 43, Indianapolis

Scott Nelson, 39, Indianapolis

Joshua Douglas, 40, Indianapolis

Marguerite Collins, 47, Indianapolis

Jarrad Cooney, 34, Indianapolis

Jason Corey, 49, Indianapolis

Halton Butler, 70, Indianapolis

Gary Hatcher Jr., 33, Indianapolis

Their sentences range from two to 30 years in federal prison.