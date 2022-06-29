11 people sentenced for drug trafficking in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WIBC) — Eleven people from Indianapolis have been sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to charges related to drug trafficking in Indianapolis.
In the fall of 2019, federal agents began investigating several people suspected of drug trafficking in the Indianapolis area. Investigators discovered that meth was being transported from Muncie to Vans Auto Repair in Indianapolis before it was sold across the city.
The investigation resulted in 11 people being charged in three different indictments for various drug trafficking charges.
On August 3, 2020, police executed 16 search and federal arrest warrants. They found 31 illegally possessed firearms, nearly five pounds of methamphetamine, a pound of cocaine, two pounds of fentanyl, and $272,000 in cash made from selling drugs.
The following individuals pleaded guilty and have been sentenced.
- Travis Beechler, 27, Indianapolis
- Antonio Turner, 34, Indianapolis
- Stephen Cole, 45, Indianapolis
- Christopher Shelton, 43, Indianapolis
- Scott Nelson, 39, Indianapolis
- Joshua Douglas, 40, Indianapolis
- Marguerite Collins, 47, Indianapolis
- Jarrad Cooney, 34, Indianapolis
- Jason Corey, 49, Indianapolis
- Halton Butler, 70, Indianapolis
- Gary Hatcher Jr., 33, Indianapolis
Their sentences range from two to 30 years in federal prison.