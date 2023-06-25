2 dead, 2 injured in Broad Ripple Shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says four people were shot early Sunday morning on Broad Ripple Avenue, near Guilford Avenue.

A male and a female were pronounced dead at the scene by police. They have not shared the names or ages of the two.

Around 2 a.m., officers arrived at the busy area near businesses and bars to find four people with gunshot wounds. Investigators say another male and female were taken to local hospitals. Both were said to be in serious condition.

Officers have not shared information on any suspects. Police are asking nearby businesses to look at security camera footage and to bring forward any recordings from around the time of the shooting.

Investigators also ask anyone with information to contact Detective James Hurt with the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475.

This story will be updated as more information becomes immediately available.

News 8’s Michaela Springer contributed to this story.