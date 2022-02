Crime Watch 8

2 injured in near east side shooting; 1 victim is 11 years old

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Detectives are investigating after two people were shot on the city’s near east side.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 900 block of N. Belville Ave. just after 6 a.m. Monday. That’s near 10th and Rural streets.

IMPD officers arrived to discover two shooting victims. Police say one victim is an 11-year-old boy.

Police have not said what led up to the shooting.

Suspect information has not yet been made available.