2 men, 1 woman arrested after attempted murder

Mugshots of Jacob Burch, Dakota Hedinger, and Elizabeth Potts, respectively. (Photo provided/Indiana State Police)

TELL CITY, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police arrested multiple suspects this morning after an investigation into an attempted murder in December 2022.

According to police, the unidentified victim was lured to an undisclosed location by 23-year-old Elizabeth Potts. 30-year-old Jacob Burch and 28-year-old Dakota Hedinger battered the victim repeatedly with baseball bats.

The victim suffered life-threatening injuries that required being flown by helicopter to the Deaconess Trauma Center in Evansville.

Arrest warrants were issues for all three suspects after the incident. Potts escaped to Kentucky and was arrested in January of this year. She was extradited back to Indiana and is currently incarcerated in Perry County Jail.

Police arrested Burch and Hedinger without incident this morning.

Preliminary charges for all three suspects include attempted murder, conspiring to commit murder, four counts of battery, and three counts of conspiring to commit battery.