20-year-old sentenced to 45 years for 2021 murder at Lawrence gas station

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A judge sentenced a 20-year-old man to 45 years in prison for the killing a man at a Lawrence gas station in 2021.

Two of the three people accused in the murder of Israel Eduardo Raymundo Cruz, 45, have been convicted. Cruz, a native of Guatemala, died in the shooting.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears has previously cited the cases of the trio as ones where young people resorted to violence as a serious, life-altering outlet.

A jury in January found Lei Gamble guilty of two counts of murder; a count of robbery resulting in bodily injury; a count of pointing a firearm at another person; and a count of carrying a handgun without a license. Lei Gamble will have home detention and probation after serving the prison sentence, the prosecutor’s office says.

In the same deadly shooting, his older sister, Taleiah Gamble, 23, was charged with murder, and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury. Her jury trial was set for May 20 in Marion Superior Court 21.

Isaiah R. Davie-Franks was 16 when the shooting happened. He pleaded guilty in October to a count of murder and was sentenced. In January, Davie-Franks was in the state’s Pendleton Correctional Facility with the earliest release date set for Aug. 3, 2055, when he will be 50 years old.

The shooting happened Sept. 1, 2021, in a car at a gas station in the 4200 block of North Post Road in the northeast Marion County city of Lawrence.

Police say Lei Gamble and Davie-Franks attempted to rob a man in his car. Cameras captured the men shooting at the victim. Lei Gamble said his sister drove them to the gas station.

Police say Lei Gamble also admitted to investigators that he planned the robbery.