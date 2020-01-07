21-year-old arrested for attempted murder in Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) – A Kokomo man has been arrested for attempted murder, according to the Kokomo Police Department.

Just after 5 p.m. on Jan. 6, officers were called to the 300 block of East Jackson Street for a report of a shooting.

After arriving on the scene, officers did locate the gunshot victim, 26-year-old Brandon Smith. Police said Smith had been shot in the arm who was then transported to the hospital.

At the hospital, medical personnel discovered that the bullet had actually moved to Smith’s chest. He was then flown to an Indianapolis hospital where he is listed as being in stable condition.

An investigation of the incident discovered that the shooting stemmed from an argument between Smith and 21-year-old Keegan Mills.

KPD said during the course of the argument, Mills shot Smith once.

Mills has been arrested and faces preliminary charges for attempted murder and invasion of privacy.

Anyone with further information on this incident is asked to contact the Kokomo Police Department at 765-456-7322.