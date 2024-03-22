39-year-old gets 10 years in federal prison for armed robbery at store

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 39-year-old Indianapolis man was sentenced last week to 10 years and one month in federal prison for an armed robbery in August at a dollar store, according to prosecutors and online court records.

Authorities were unable to provide a jail booking photo of Devron Coleman but provided images from surveillance footage showing him during an armed robbery on Aug. 30 at a Dollar General store at 8148 E. 21st St. That’s southeast of the I-70 overpass for Franklin Road on the city’s far east side.

Coleman had pleaded guilty to interference of commerce by robbery; brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence; and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. A grand jury had indicted Coleman on Oct. 4.

A news release issued Friday from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Indianapolis cited court records on how the crime happened: Coleman brandished a firearm at an employee and demanded cash from the register. Coleman also inadvertently stole a tracking device from the store when he collected the cash, leading Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers to locate him at his Indianapolis home quickly after the crime.

“Officers obtained a search warrant and recovered $200 in cash and a Smith and Wesson firearm used in the robbery on Coleman’s person,” the release said. “At the time of his arrest, Coleman had been previously convicted of multiple felonies including two counts of being a felon in possession of a handgun, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, and pointing a firearm at another person. These felony convictions prohibit Coleman under federal law from ever legally possessing a firearm.”

The indictment said the gun was a Smith & Wesson Walther .380.

Online court documents say Coleman was sentenced March 12.