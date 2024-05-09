Larry Bird Museum plans Hoops Fest for grand opening

A view of the Terre Haute, Indiana, Convention Center, site of the Larry Bird Museum, in June 2023. (Provided Photo/Google Street View)

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WISH) — Larry Bird fans will have a new place to relive the basketball star’s iconic career.

The Vigo County Capital Improvement Board on Thursday announced the Larry Bird Museum will open to the public on May 31.

A news release from the board through the nongovernmental organization RJL Solutions said, in part, “This marks a significant milestone in preserving and honoring the life and achievements of one of basketball’s greatest players.”

The downtown Hoops Fest street fair will be part of the grand opening from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. May 30. That’ll be between Seventh and Ninth Streets on Wabash Avenue. “Attendees can immerse themselves in a lively atmosphere filled with music, food, and family-friendly fun, including basketball activities,” the release said.

The museum is at the at the Terre Haute Convention Center, 800 Wabash Ave.

Radio station WIBQ reports Bird will attend the ribbon-cutting at 10:30 a.m. May 30.

Bird grew up in French Lick, Indiana, and had a stellar career with the Indiana State Sycamores, based in Terre Haute. Bird helped the Sycamores reach the NCAA tournament for the first time in school history in 1979, ending with a 33-1 record and the runner-up title in the 1979 championship game against Michigan State.

Bird next was drafted by the Boston Celtics, the start of a NBA Hall of Fame career in Massachusetts.

He later became team president of the Indiana Pacers.

The release also gave perspective on how the museum came together. “The Larry Bird Museum project originated from a grassroots effort led by devoted fans and community influencers. They saw the importance of commemorating Bird’s Indiana heritage, his impact on Indiana State University athletics, and his contributions to the Terre Haute community in a significant manner. Through unwavering dedication and collaborative efforts, the vision of creating a space to celebrate Larry Bird’s legacy has finally come to fruition.”

News 8’s Gregg Montgomery contributed to this story.

