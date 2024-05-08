Indiana tornado confirmations from Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Multiple National Weather Service storm survey teams will continue to evaluate damage in Indiana from Tuesday’s storms.

Here are the latest reports we are getting from these survey teams regarding tornado confirmations.

Clark County Tornado

Shortly after 9 p.m. on Tuesday, this cell produced an EF-0 tornado in this area. Maximum winds have been determined to be 85 mph, but this is a preliminary rating. NWS Louisville will narrow down the details of the track over the next few days.

Franklin County Tornado

The NWS office in Wilmington, Ohio determined EF-1 damage occurred north and east of Brookville. No other information has been released as the storm survey teams try to determine if this tornado was on the ground in Ohio. EF-1 damage is consistent with wind speeds of 86-110 mph.

NWS Indianapolis is still evaluating the damage in Shelby and Rush counties. We have a video of a tornado on the Rush County/Decatur County line, so the NWS will have to pinpoint that tornado’s strength.

A tornado is shown on the night of May 7, 2024, in rural Rush County, Indiana. (Photo from Provided Video/Decatur County Emergency Management Agency)

Tornado debris was lofted in the air and picked up on our radar for a separate Rush County tornado in the eastern parts of the county. We will also await word from the NWS on this additional tornado.

Any additional details released from the NWS will be added to this web story.