Crime Watch 8

Arrest made in shooting on city’s northeast side; 4th fatal shooting since Friday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person died Saturday afternoon in a shooting on the city’s northeast side, the second fatal shooting in Indianapolis on Saturday and the fourth since Friday evening.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 10100 block of Pineneedle Court — that’s at the Carriage House East apartments near the intersection of East 42nd Street and North Mitthoeffer Road — around 4:50 p.m. Saturday on a report of a person shot.

They arrived to find a person with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. The person was pronounced dead at the scene, IMPD said by email.

Police did not immediately provide details about the age, gender or identity of the person who died, nor the circumstances of the shooting.

IMPD announced Sunday they had arrested 38-year-old Daniel “Cory” Rhodes for his role in connection with the shooting.

Around 10:30 a.m. Saturday, in a separate incident, a man was found fatally shot in a field behind apartments on Fox Harbour Drive on the city’s near southeast side. No additional information about the shooting was immediately available.

On Friday night, two people died and four were injured after five separate shootings in Indianapolis spanning five hours. One of those shootings happened at Castleton Square mall. Officer Genae Cook with IMPD said on Friday night that the shootings did not appear to be linked. But detectives also don’t think the acts were random.