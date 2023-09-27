Bedford woman charged with neglect in death of 19-month-old girl

BEDFORD, Ind. (WISH) — A 33-year-old Bedford woman has been criminally charged with the November death of a 19-month-old girl, Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office says.

Elliaunna Plummer died after being brought Nov. 23 to IU Health Bedford hospital and found to have injuries consistent with abuse. She died a few days later after being transferred to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis.

Cheyenne N. Hill was formally charged Aug. 23 in Lawrence Superior Court 1 with neglect of a dependent resulting in death. A social media post from the sheriff’s office did not say how Hill and Elliaunna were connected.

Sheriff’s Capt. Jim Slone led an investigation that included forensic analysis, dozens of interviews, polygraphs, and electronic device analysis. Judge John Plummer issued the arrest warrant, although the sheriff’s office did not indicate if the judge was related to the girl.

Hill was found Sept. 17 during a traffic stop in Marquette County, Michigan. That’s about 11 hours from Bedford. The sheriff’s office wrote, “An extradition hearing was held in Michigan, where Hill waived extradition. Lawrence County Sheriff Transport Officers brought Hill back to Lawrence County on September 25th, where she was booked into the Lawrence County Jail for the warrant.”

She had her first court hearing Tuesday. A pretrial conference was set for Nov. 27, although such hearings are commonly rescheduled in Indiana courts. Robert G. Hamilton II of Salem is her attorney.

The Lawrence County city of 13,897 residents is about an 80-minute drive south-southeast of downtown Indianapolis.