Bloomington teen charged as adult in woman’s slaying

by: Associated Press
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — A Bloomington 16-year-old has been charged as an adult in connection with the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old woman during a robbery.

De’Angelo Tashean Princeton Tolliver Edwards was arrested hours after the Thursday shooting of Keisha Huntington of Bloomington.

He’s charged with murder, murder committed during the commission of a felony, attempted murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury.

The Herald Times reports Huntington died from a gunshot wound to her back.

Her boyfriend, who was in the passenger seat of the car, told police Edwards fired at the car after pointing a gun at them and demanding money and property.

