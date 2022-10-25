Crime Watch 8

Bloomington woman jumps out of car, man charged with kidnapping

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A Bloomington man was arrested and charged with kidnapping after a woman jumped out of a moving car he was driving, according to court documents acquired by News 8.

Wade Jackson, 61, was arrested and charged with kidnapping with moderate bodily injury, intimidation, and domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury.

On Oct. 18 at 3:30 p.m. an officer with the Bloomington Police Department was sent to a local hospital on reports of a domestic disturbance.

Upon arrival, the officer spoke to a woman that said she jumped out of a moving vehicle earlier that day and was taken to the hospital by a family member.

According to investigators, the vehicle was driven by, Jackson, who had been beating her.

The woman told the officer the issue began a few days prior when the two began arguing. She left the apartment they shared and went to stay at a friend’s apartment.

On the afternoon of Oct. 18, Jackson found the woman in her friend’s apartment.

“She could not advise how, but believes someone drove him to the area where he located her car parked outside and she believes he just started knocking on doors,” court papers say she told the officer.

Jackson entered the apartment and found the woman and grabbed her by her ponytail. Jackson kicked her and slammed her head into the bedroom door frame multiple times, court documents say.

Holding her by her hair, he took her to a car and told her “to not make a scene.”

Jackson began to drive, he held the steering wheel with his left hand and hit her with his right hand.

The woman told the officer she then jumped out of the moving car.

Court docs say the woman had several bruises and road rash on her body. There was also loose hair on the bed and on her back.

Jackson is at the set to appear in court for a pre-trial conference on Dec. 8.