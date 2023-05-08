Community on edge as suspect in double homicide case remains at large

IMPD patrol cars at the scene of a fatal shooting in Indianapolis on May 6, 2023. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are still searching for the person responsible for gunning down two people in the street on the near north side of Indianapolis Sunday.

People in the neighborhood say the shooting has raised some major concerns, and they’re upset about the level of crime in the city.

“We saw the occasional robbery here and there, but nothing ever this far. It’s just sad to even think about and see,” Baltazar Ruiz said.

According to IMPD, the shooting happened early Saturday morning at the East 21st and Ruckle Street intersection. Investigators say 24-year-old Olivia Brown and 27-year-old Darian Wiley were shot and killed at the scene, but have not shared potential suspects or information on what led to the shooting.

“I can’t even imagine how the family feels. It’s just a sad situation,” Ruiz said.

Ruiz lives close to where the shooting happened. He says his roommate saw the victims lying on the ground from his balcony.

“It was hard for him to tell me. It was hard hearing that, especially just being there right across the street,” Ruiz said. He also says he’s thankful to be moving out soon, especially with the recent crime.

“I couldn’t be really any happier than getting out of this whole area. I mean, it’s not the first time we’ve heard shots. I just really hope that this redevelopment around the area is really going to change, and hopefully, this stops happening around here,” Ruiz said.

The General Superintendent of Birge & Held Construction Chad Nash tells News 8 he’s concerned about the safety of their employees. The high crime rates are also concerning for the people who might be moving into the apartment units he and his team are building in the area.

“If there’s going to be a higher crime rate, who would want to move in and not be safe in their home?” Nash said.

Neighbors who did not want to go on camera tell News 8 that they believe the crime in the neighborhood has gotten worse in the last year. Some have temporarily moved for fear of being directly impacted by gun violence.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Det. Colten Smith at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-7435 or by email at Colten.Smith@indy.gov. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS or crimetips.org.